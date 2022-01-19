Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.60 ($4.09) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.35 ($3.80).

Shares of AF traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €4.16 ($4.73). The company had a trading volume of 2,640,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

