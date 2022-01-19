Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT Raised to €135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EADSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

EADSY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 362,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Airbus has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

