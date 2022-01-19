Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 9,700 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, William Richard White sold 100 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00.

AKRO stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

