Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,425,000 after acquiring an additional 78,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

