Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has C$10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.