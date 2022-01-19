Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

