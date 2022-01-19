Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALFNF. Berenberg Bank lowered Alfen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Alfen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alfen stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.00. Alfen has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

