Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peters & Co reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TSE AQN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,054. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.16 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.64. The company has a market cap of C$11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.2124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

