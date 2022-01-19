Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 114,775 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,775 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

