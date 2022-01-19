Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,172 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Synopsys worth $64,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $313.48 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.