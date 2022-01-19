Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $391.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.07. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

