Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 759.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

