Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

