Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 189,180 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of CF Industries worth $32,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,339.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 427,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 410,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

