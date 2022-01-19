Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $31,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Coinbase Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.20.

COIN opened at $222.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.80 and a 200-day moving average of $266.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,685 shares of company stock worth $153,709,523 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

