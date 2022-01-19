Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $40.66 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,177 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.13% of BOX worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BOX by 118.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BOX by 84.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in BOX by 952.7% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 894,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 809,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.