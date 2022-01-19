Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 44,040 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 36.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

