Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 232,638 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,638 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

