Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$142.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

