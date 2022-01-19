Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 4th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,215.39.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,725.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,895.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,825.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,741.46 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

