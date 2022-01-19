Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,215.39.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,725.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,741.46 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,895.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,825.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

