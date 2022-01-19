AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 357.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $250.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.20.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

