AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.