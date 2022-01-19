AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

