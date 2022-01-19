AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 119,694 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,694 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

SNDR stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

