AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,106 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

