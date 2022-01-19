AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,695 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

