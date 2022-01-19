AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $294.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.74.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

