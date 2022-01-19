Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of AYX opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

