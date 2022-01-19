Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $16,180,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

