Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 568,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

