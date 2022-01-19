Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $65.49

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.49, but opened at $63.69. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

ALTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 69.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

