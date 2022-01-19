Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,178.35 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,425.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

