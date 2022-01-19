American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.