American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
American Cannabis Company Profile
