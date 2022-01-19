American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 306,376 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $240,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

