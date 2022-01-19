American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

