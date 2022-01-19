American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 61,452 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 7.63% of ONE Gas worth $259,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 392.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.