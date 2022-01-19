American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Spire worth $303,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Spire by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Spire by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE SR opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

