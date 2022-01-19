American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544,442 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.75% of Hubbell worth $368,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.