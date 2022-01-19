American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 787,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. 435,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,482. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

