American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $250.23 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.20.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

