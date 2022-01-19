Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.