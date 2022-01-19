Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,351,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $391,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.