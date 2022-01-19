Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 24,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

