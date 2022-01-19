Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

