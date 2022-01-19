Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBU shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 6,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.