Analysts Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $72.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.89 million and the highest is $73.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $62.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.78 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.88 million, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

DCT stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $25.38. 720,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -325.25 and a beta of -1.04.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after buying an additional 1,966,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,912,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after buying an additional 1,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

