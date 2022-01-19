Analysts Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report sales of $139.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $571.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $574.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.66 million, with estimates ranging from $541.95 million to $569.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

FB Financial stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.75. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

