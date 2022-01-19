Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $181.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $178.10 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $186.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $752.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $734.70 million to $766.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.