Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,227. The stock has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after buying an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after buying an additional 103,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,709 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

